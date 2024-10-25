25 Oct, 2024
25 Oct, 2024 @ 17:00
Brit who ‘falsified prescriptions for anti-psychotic medication’ is arrested in Spain’s Murcia following dramatic police car chase

A BRITISH national has been arrested in a Murcia region city after a police chase where his car drove on the wrong side of the road.

The Brit went round various pharmacies in Yecla with bogus prescriptions for anti-psychotic drugs.

None of the chemists gave him what he wanted and they notified authorities about his visits.

Yecla Policia Local and Policia Nacional patrol cars were then sprung into action to stop him leaving the area.

When he spotted the police vehicles, a high-speed chase ensued down several streets before he was blocked in on Calle Alferez Maestre.

The man was detained and taken to the Policia Nacional station ahead of a court appearance.

He faces charges of trying to use false prescriptions as well as road safety offences committed during the police pursuit.

