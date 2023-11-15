A BOTCHED car park robbery for €10,000 gave rise to a high speed police car chase in which the getaway driver smashed up passing cars like in a scene from a popular video game.

Three men targeted a Ukrainian man unloading his weekly shopping into the back of his car outside a Torremolinos supermarket in a violent mugging.

However, what they did not know was that an off-duty policeman noticed them sitting in a parked car behaving suspiciously moments before.

One of them had gone into the supermarket and come back out repeatedly in a nervous manner, which alerted the cop.

Trusting to his instincts, the he reported them to local police before they had even donned their ski masks.

Two of them then snuck up on the unsuspecting Ukrainian as he was unloading his shopping into his car and whacked him over the head.

The getaway vehicle after it has been ploughed into

They made off with his backpack – which happened to contain €10,000, the victim later telling police he had been ‘given by my son.’

The gang of robbers sped away, jumping red lights at every opportunity. However, local police were already in pursuit.

A terrifying car chase ensued, with the robbers haring down the wrong side of the motorway and smashing into other cars as they made their bid to escape.

Eventually police managed to get in front of the fleeing bandits in Benalmádena and blocked off their escape.

With no way out, the suspects tried to turn around, ramming the police vehicle in the process, and finally decided to abandon the car.

The pursuit continued on foot, where one officer managed to catch one of the robbers, who lashed out violently and resisted arrest.

The other two tried to get away until an officer fired a warning shot into the air, thinking that the robbers had a gun themselves.

The police managed to subdue and arrest the remaining two thieves after a struggle which saw one officer injured.

Once the detainees were in the back of a police car, the officers inspected their vehicle.

Inside they found a black backpack matching the one stolen from the victim, and inside which was the victim’s documentation, and a wad of fifty euro bills adding up to a total of €10,000 euros.

In the victim’s wallet there was a further €660 and €820 in Ukrainian currency.

Police also found a pair of gloves, duct tape, nitrile gloves and balaclavas, several mobile phones, and a shoulder bag containing €558.53.

