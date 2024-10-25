Weather experts in Spain issue ‘urgent warning’ for extreme rain: ‘Serious’ floods and burst river banks to hit these regions – including Andalucia

METEOROLOGISTS in Spain have issued an ‘urgent warning’ for rain across several regions next week.

In a report on Friday, experts at weather service El Tiempo said there is a ‘very high risk’ that up to 200mm of rain will fall across the Mediterranean part of the country.

It said: “Very high risk in the Mediterranean next week due to up to 200mm of rain that could cause serious flooding, swells and river overflows in eastern Spain.

“The Valencian Community, southern Cataluña, eastern Andalusia and Murcia would be the areas with the highest risk of significant accumulations, which could exceed 150-200mm between Monday and Wednesday. #BeCareful.”

It said the situation could be ‘dangerous’ due to a so-called DANA (a high area of isolated depression), which will leave a ‘strong impact’ across the east of the peninsula.

The weather system is expected to trigger ‘torrential’ rain in several areas.

The worst of the weather will strike between Monday and Wednesday.

? #AvisoImportante Riesgo muy alto en el Mediterráneo la próxima semana por hasta 200 mm de lluvia que podrían provocar en el este de España serias inundaciones, crecidas y desbordamientos de ríos ?



? La Comunidad Valenciana, sur de Cataluña, este de Andalucía y Murcia serían… pic.twitter.com/HlukzqdIh0 — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) October 25, 2024

??El viernes, un frente dejará precipitaciones en amplias zonas de España.

A lo largo de los días siguientes, una dana se acercará a nuestro entorno, con mucha incertidumbre aún sobre su posición final. Ahora mismo, sería el este peninsular la zona que más lluvia recibiría. pic.twitter.com/PMaKguB5T3 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 24, 2024

The report said: “During these days, the population is asked to avoid risks associated with this episode of severe weather.”

It explained: “The DANA will drive a flow of easterly winds loaded with humidity over the Mediterranean coast. This, combined with the high temperatures on the sea surface after the summer and the cold air at altitude, will create the ‘optimal’ conditions for a potentially dangerous episode to be triggered by intense and persistent rains.

“According to the latest forecasts, the rains will extend from the Balearic Islands to the Valencian Community and eastern Andalusia during Monday and Tuesday, reaching points in Murcia and the Catalan coast.

“In these areas, the accumulated amounts could exceed 100mm in just 48 hours, while the Valencian Community and southern Cataluña would be the most affected, with up to 200mm being able to accumulate in specific points.”

El Tiempo said residents must stay informed on the weather updates so they can take ‘preventative measures’ and avoid ‘incidents’.

It comes as large parts of the north east are already on alert today for rain, storms and hail, with the east coast being placed on alert from tonight and tomorrow.

The yellow and orange level alerts have been issued by state weather agency Aemet.

On Mallorca and Ibiza, a yellow warning is in place from midnight tonight until 3pm tomorrow, with up to 25mm of rain falling per hour.

Meanwhile, along the entire coast of Valencia and the northern half of Alicante, the warning is in place until 12pm, with up to 20mm of rain falling per hour.

Aemet’s latest weather warnings for Saturday after Barcelona and Tarragona were upgraded to orange

Map of weather alerts for today (Friday)

The entire coast of Castellon, above Valencia, is also on alert for rain, storms and hail until 12pm on Saturday.

For Barcelona and Tarragona, the alert in place from 9pm tonight (Friday), has been upgraded from yellow to orange, with up to 100mm of rain to fall.