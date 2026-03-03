RESIDENTS on the Costa Blanca and in Barcelona are being warned to keep their umbrellas handy this Thursday as a double weather system sweeps across the eastern coast.

The isolated cold storm named Regina, which is currently bringing ‘blood rain’ to southern Spain, will cross the Strait of Gibraltar tomorrow before parking itself over the Valencian Community on Thursday.

At the same time, a new DANA, an isolated high-altitude depression, will form over Portugal.

This combination will push Storm Regina towards northern Algeria, funnelling heavily moisture-laden easterly winds straight into the Mediterranean coastline.

For the Valencian Community, the showers will kick off early on Thursday morning before becoming much heavier and widespread by the afternoon.

While the inland areas of Castellon could see up to 60mm of rainfall, expat hubs on the Costa Blanca will escape the worst of the deluge.

Alicante is forecast to receive a milder 10 to 25mm of rain, with the showers expected to ease off around dinner time.

Further north in Catalonia, the rain will roll in from the sea mid-morning and push inland, creating a thoroughly grey and wet afternoon for Barcelona.

The Catalan capital is expected to see between 10 and 25mm of rain, although this could rise to 30mm near the Girona border.

The coastal showers in Catalonia should stop around 8pm, but the heavy downpours will persist inland for several more hours.

Meteorologists predict that the precipitation will mostly be warm rain, meaning there is very little risk of lightning or thunderstorms accompanying the washout.

