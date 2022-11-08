CATALUNYA’S regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, confirmed on Tuesday morning that they had started investigations into the disappearance of British rugby player Levi Davis in Barcelona more than 10 days ago, despite still not having received an official missing persons report.

A friend of Davis’s had told UK newspapers that he had informed Spanish police that Davis was missing on Friday. But when questioned by the Olive Press on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the Mossos reported that they had yet to receive notification.

A Mossos spokesperson said that this was likely due to a delay in the process when the report has been filed in another country. If the report had been filed with the National Police, the same spokesperson said, it would have arrived quicker.

Davis, 24, went missing on October 29 after last being seen in The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona, near popular tourist spot Las Ramblas.

Contacted by the Olive Press, the manager of the pub confirmed that CCTV footage of Davis leaving the establishment had been passed on to the police even before their investigation had begun.

A friend of the Bath winger, who is also a model, singer and former contestant on X-Factor Celebrity, told The Sun that he had left Ibiza on a ferry to Barcelona without taking any possessions with him.

URGENT L!! If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last 2 weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks. pic.twitter.com/UZCDuH0say — Tom Varndell (@Tom_Varndell) November 5, 2022

It has also emerged that Davis posted photographs of himself on OnlyFans, a website often used by sex workers who produce pornography, a day before he disappeared.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, his foster mother Suzanne Balfour explained that Davis had been depressed, was struggling with money worries, and also had suffered “racial prejudice”.

On Tuesday, Balfour told Sky News that Davis had posted a since-deleted video to social media in which he said he was being “blackmailed” and that his “life was in danger”.

Davis’s disappearance comes just after another incident involving a rugby player in Barcelona. In October, Australian Liam Hampton went missing on a night out in the Catalan capital. His body was later found in a patio area of the nightclub where he had been partying, apparently after he got lost and accidentally fell down a 10-metre hole.

