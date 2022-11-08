Millions of tourists who ride London’s popular visitor buses will get a little sneak peak of Malaga.

Images of Malaga will be on show throughout London as part of a tourism campaign to promote even more visitors to the thriving Andalucian port city.

Pictures of the city are plastered across the popular City Sightseeing double-decker tourist buses which transport hundreds of tourists around the English capital every day.

The tourism promotion campaign comes ahead of the Year of Picasso 2023, the fiftieth anniversary of the death of the Malaga-born artist.

Malaga is famous for its Picasso Museum, which opened in 2003 in the Buena Vista Palace and features 285 works donated by Picasso’s family.

The campaign started on Tuesday, and is expected to attract three million hits, according to the Malaga Council.

The mayor Francisco de la Torre was in London today to kick off the campaign outside the Big Ben.

“I appreciate the effort of all administrators to boost quality British tourism, an essential market that generates economic activity and stable employment,” he said.

The tourist buses run every day through London’s main avenues and districts such as Hyde Park, the Thames, Tower Bridge, St Paul’s, Westminster Abbey, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square.

It comes amid a booming holiday season for the Costa del Sol, with Malaga being the gateway city to the sunshine coast.

Tourists pumped more money into Andalucia this summer than before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Spanish National Institute of Statistics.

A direct flight route has also been reopened between New York and Malaga.

From May 31 until September 31 next year United Airlines will start flying three weekly planes to Malaga.

Also, Malaga was shortlisted to host Expo 27, a global five month event that brings together visitors from 192 countries.

