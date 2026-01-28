Seedy bar owner in Spain installed bathroom spy cameras which downloaded customer images to his computer

A VALENCIA area bar owner has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for illegally snooping on customers via two cameras installed in the bathrooms.

An anonymous tip-off via the Alertcops app led to the Guardia based in Oliva to swoop on the premises at L’Alqueria de la Comtessa in the La Safor region of Valencia province.

The 48-year-old bar owner has been charged with crimes of infringing personal privacy.

GUARDIA INSPECT PREMISES

Guardia Civil officers discovered two cameras that recorded footage around the clock- linked to a computer that stored the images.

The number of potential victims has yet to be established until analysis is carried out on over five terabytes of downloaded material.

Besides the cameras, officers seized five hard drives.

The case has been handed over to a court in Gandia.

No further details have been revealed about the perpetrator.

