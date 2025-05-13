Touchdown in Madrid: Spain to host first ever NFL game this November

SPAIN will host its first ever NFL game later this year when the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders face off at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid’s iconic stadium will swap its traditional goalposts and penalty boxes for uprights and endzones when it plays host to Spain’s inaugural regular-season NFL fixture on November 16.

The landmark event is the latest offering of the NFL’s expanded International Series. As part of efforts to grow the sport of American football worldwide, seven games will be hosted across six different countries: Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.

In a statement, Washington Commanders’ owner Josh Harris said: “We are honoured to represent the Washington, D.C. area on the global stage in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Spain.

For the first time ever… an NFL game in Madrid, Spain! ?? pic.twitter.com/4DvbRm7IFX — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2025

“Playing at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium is a powerful opportunity to connect with new fans and share the energy of Commanders football in one of the world’s great sporting cities.

“Football has a unique ability to bring people together, and we’re excited to be part of this historic moment that brings the NFL to Madrid and Europe.”

Over 75,000 Spaniards will be able to watch some of the NFL’s top stars in action, such as the Dolphins’ electric wide receiver Tyreek Hill, or the Commanders’ ultra-consistent Terry McLaurin.

In the 2024 NFL season, the Commanders achieved a 12-5 record, advancing to the NFC Championship Game where they were defeated by eventual Super Bowl victors Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins, based at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, concluded their campaign with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the first time under current head coach Mike McDaniel.