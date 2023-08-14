ROMANIAN gang members are flying into Spain to rob tourists of their luxury watches at some of the country’s most well-heeled resorts, it has emerged.

In a warning for Brits heading to the costas this summer, two men, aged between 30 and 35, have been arrested in Mallorca for allegedly robbing at least 15 people on the island.

They are believed to be part of a gang whose loot may have already exceeded €1million this year, reports Ultima Hora.

The thugs have been trained to spot real designer watches from the fakes, and target everything from Rolexes to Patek Philipe, Hublot, Audemars, Piguet, Omega and Richard Mille.

One of the two thieves was arrested by the Civil Guard of Calvia in Santa Ponsa, a resort loved by Brits.

The second was picked up in Palma Airport, just as he was about to leave the island.

According to police, the most common method used by the thieves is that of ‘loving embrace’.

The criminals approach their victims, usually elderly, and pretend they are friends of the family and hug them or distract them while removing their jewellery.

If they are caught in the act, they are not afraid to use violence to complete the job, judicial sources said.

The criminal network is well organised and operates at a national level in Spain.

Only a handful of the stolen watches have been returned to their owners following the arrest of the two Romanians.

They were dragged before a judge in Palma on Sunday afternoon ahead of a later court date.