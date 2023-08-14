2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pilar de la Horadada with pool - € 279,000

Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 279,000

Beautiful top floor apartment with solarium. Beautiful top floor apartment with terrace and large solarium, this solarium offers beautiful sea views. It is located 400 m. From the beautiful beach of Mil Palmeras. The solarium is upholstered and furnished. The apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a large living room / dining room and kitchen with appliances. The entire property is offered fully furnished with air conditioning and high quality finishes. This complex has an impressive communal area with two swimming pools, an outdoor gym and rest and relaxation areas. Please feel free… See full property details