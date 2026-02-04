4 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Feb, 2026 @ 21:49
···
1 min read

Andalucian mountain town soaks in an astonishing 500mm of rain in just 24 hours – obliterating 78-year record

by

SPAIN’S wettest town has shattered its all-time rainfall record after Storm Leonardo dropped a deluge of biblical proportions.

Grazalema, the picturesque pueblo blanco in the Cadiz mountains, recorded a staggering 512.5mm of rain in a single 24-hour period ending at 8pm on Wednesday.

The figure is so extreme that it has annihilated the town’s previous daily rainfall record – which had stood for nearly eight decades.

According to data from the local weather station, the previous high was 348.9mm, set way back on January 27, 1948.

Storm Leonardo didn’t just beat this 78-year-old record; it smashed it by nearly 50%, dumping an extra 163mm of water on the village in one day.

To put the scale of the downpour into context, the 512.5mm that fell today is significantly more than the city of Madrid receives in an entire year (approximately 400mm).

The intensity of the storm did not let up once it began late on Tuesday.

Data shows that 314.8mm fell in just a 12-hour window – but even more astonishingly the total rainfall over the last 10 days now sits at nearly 1,300mm.

That 10-day figure alone is higher than the annual rainfall of A Coruña in rainy Galicia, notorious for having an England-like climate.

Meteorologists at AEMET explain that Grazalema’s unique geography is responsible for these eye-watering figures.

The town sits in a natural ‘funnel’ that forces warm, humid winds from the Atlantic rapidly upwards.

As the air rises over the Sierra de Grazalema, it cools and creates turbulence, forcing water droplets to collide and merge in a process known as ‘coalescence’.

This mechanism allows clouds to dump their load with frightening efficiency, creating the ‘rain bomb’ effect seen today.

The unprecedented volume of water has left the ground completely saturated.

Mayor Carlos Garcia reported that the earth is so waterlogged that ‘streams have appeared where none existed before’.

Some residents even filmed water flowing out of electrical sockets inside their homes as the groundwater level rose into the walls.

Other locals have pointed out that historic houses were often built with internal drainage channels to handle such deluges.

Modern builds, however, lack these defences, leaving them helpless as the water rises from beneath.

Yet despite the incredible deluge, Grazalema does not claim Spain’s all-time national record for 24-hour rainfall.

That was recorded in Oliva (Valencia) on November 3, 1987, when 817mm fell in 24 hours. There was also a more recent recording of 771.8mm in Turís (Valencia) in October 2024.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Two members of violent luxury watch robbery gang operating in Spain are arrested and jailed in the UK
Previous Story

Police swoop on luxury watch thieves in the UK over string of thefts worth half a million in Mallorca and Ibiza

Two members of violent luxury watch robbery gang operating in Spain are arrested and jailed in the UK
Previous Story

Police swoop on luxury watch thieves in the UK over string of thefts worth half a million in Mallorca and Ibiza

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop