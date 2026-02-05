RESIDENTS and tourists on the Costa del Sol are bracing for another day of rough weather this Thursday.

Spain’s state weather agency Aemet has activated yellow warnings for rain, wind and dangerous coastal conditions across the Sol and Guadalhorce areas.

The forecast warns of significant rainfall, with up to 40mm expected to fall within a 12-hour window.

Showers will be most persistent in the western half of the region.

Meteorologists warn that while the rain may be intermittent, it could be locally intense at various points throughout the day.

Strong winds are also a major concern for the area today.

Gusts could reach speeds of up to 80km/h, predominantly blowing from the west.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise extreme caution, particularly in open spaces and on exposed roads.

Areas with heavy tree cover should also be approached with care due to the risk of falling branches.

Along the coastline, the situation remains treacherous for maritime activities.

Aemet has issued warnings for coastal phenomena, predicting westerly winds of 50 to 60km/h, reaching Force 7.

These winds will whip up waves of between two and three metres, likely disrupting navigation and leisure activities near the shore.

This latest bout of bad weather is part of a persistent pattern of atmospheric instability that has gripped Malaga province in recent weeks.

Successive fronts and storms have brought frequent rain and rough seas to the area, keeping emergency services on high alert.

