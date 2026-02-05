Storm Leonardo hits the Costa Blanca with yellow alert for high winds as temperatures are set to soar

STORM Leonardo which has wreaked havoc in parts of Andalucia is hitting Alicante province on Thursday with yellow alerts issued for high winds.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) has issued a warning of gusts reaching up to 80km/h in inland parts of the province.

An Aemet spokesperson said: “The westerly wind could see very strong gusts especially in the middle of the day.”

STRONG GUSTS EXPECTED IN INLAND AREAS

The yellow alert for high winds is in place until 5.59pm.

A tropical air mass means that temperatures could reach 25C on the coast- with an 8C hike in values compared to Wednesday.

The municipalities with the highest temperatures are expected to be Elche and Orihuela (25C), Alicante (24C) and Denia (22C).

Aemet has also declared a yellow alert of waves of up to three meters on the northern coast of Alicante province- running until 7.59pm.

Light showers are predicted which may be occasionally moderate, in the interior and northern third of the province.

The forecaster says that strong winds and westerly fronts will continue for the rest of the week and into next week.

