The historical Spanish town where foreign property buyers are welcome because ‘they don’t distort the market’

FOREIGN property buyers in the Segovia area of the Castilla y Leon region are being welcomed as they are not distorting the real estate market.

Overseas demand is regarded as complementary and is very different from Spain’s big tourist areas.

In Segovia city and in the province as a whole, there has actually been an annual fall in non-Spanish purchasers according to the Real Estate Registry Statistics (ERI).

In the third quarter of 2024, foreign buyers accounted for 5.01% of home sales registered in Segovia.

A year later, in the third quarter of 2025, the foreign market dropped to 3.90%.

The Castilla y Leon region as a whole has some of the lowest overseas home purchase rates in Spain- accounting for just 3.6% of the market recorded in both 2024 and 2025.

Along with Segovia, other provinces in the region like Burgos, Valladolid, Avila or Soria also have low foreign percentages.

It means the real estate market therefore continues to be dominated by domestic buyers, with no tensions or problems caused by a big influx of foreigners.

The ERI does not provide a breakdown of nationalities at a provincial level so it is difficult to identify where the overseas purchasers come from.

Taking national figures as a guide, there is a strong dominance of EU nationals buying properties in Spain plus British buyers in coastal tourist areas.

