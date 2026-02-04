4 Feb, 2026
4 Feb, 2026 @ 12:25
WATCH: Weather update from Olive Press roving editor Jon Clarke as he tracks Storm Leonardo across Malaga

ROVING editor Jon Clarke has been out at the scene of some of the areas worst impacted by Storm Leonardo.

Reporting outside an emergency coordination centre in Ronda, he tells of floods and evacuations that are occurring across Andalucia.

READ MORE: Storm Leonardo hammers the Costa del Sol: Mijas coastal path swept away, Marbella firefighters pull driver from flooded car and supermarkets shelves stripped bare

At least 3,000 people in Malaga, Cadiz and Jaen have been forced to leave their homes after Spain’s weather agency, AEMET, placed the region on red alert over an ‘extraordinary danger’ to life and property from flooding.

Outside Ronda’s GREA Emergency Centre video footage shows police speaking to concerned residents as water levels continue to rise.

As Clarke explains, those who do not need to evacuate are being advised to stay at home with all Andalucia schools, bar those in Almeria, having closed today.

Rachel joins The Olive Press from the University of Warwick until May. She has experience writing and editing The Boar, her university's student paper.

Storm Leonardo hammers the Costa del Sol: Mijas coastal path swept away, Marbella firefighters pull driver from flooded car and supermarkets shelves stripped bare

