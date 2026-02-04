ROVING editor Jon Clarke has been out at the scene of some of the areas worst impacted by Storm Leonardo.

Reporting outside an emergency coordination centre in Ronda, he tells of floods and evacuations that are occurring across Andalucia.

At least 3,000 people in Malaga, Cadiz and Jaen have been forced to leave their homes after Spain’s weather agency, AEMET, placed the region on red alert over an ‘extraordinary danger’ to life and property from flooding.

Outside Ronda’s GREA Emergency Centre video footage shows police speaking to concerned residents as water levels continue to rise.

As Clarke explains, those who do not need to evacuate are being advised to stay at home with all Andalucia schools, bar those in Almeria, having closed today.

