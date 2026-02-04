THE much-feared Storm Leonardo has made landfall across large parts of the Costa del Sol this morning, already bringing widespread disruption.

While the coast has so far escaped the catastrophic flooding seen in the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar, the storm has left a trail of destruction this morning.

In Mijas, the force of the waves has destroyed part of the beloved Senda Litoral coastal path near the El Capricho beach bar.

A lifeguard watchtower was ripped from its foundations and dragged into the sea by the violent surf.

But in a heartwarming twist, the town’s Hipodromo racecourse has been converted into an emergency shelter – but not for people.

The facility has opened its stables to house dogs from local sanctuaries threatened by flooding, with plans to accept horses if the situation deteriorates.

Marbella saw the most dramatic human incident of the night, with firefighters performing a ‘high-risk rescue’ in the Rio Verde.

A driver had attempted to cross a closed crossing despite the raging waters, forcing emergency crews to intervene to save their life.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz confirmed that 40mm of rain has fallen so far, with three large trees toppled by gale-force winds.

However, the town’s drainage network is reportedly holding up well.

Meanwhile, local reports indicate that Marbella supermarkets shelves have been cleaned out ahead of the red alert.

In Casares, the storm has cut off several communities as of 8am this morning.

The Camino de los Pedregales is closed due to flooding from the Arroyo Vaquero, while the Camino de Gaucin is blocked by a fallen tree and waters from the La Albarra stream.

Landslides have also been reported in the Doña Julia urbanisation and on the MA-8300 near La Espileta.

Estepona has upgraded its status to Emergency Phase 1, activating a special retention crew of 30 operatives.

Municipal staff have been sent home to telework and all parks and public facilities are sealed off.

Meanwhile, Fuengirola Mayor Ana Mula has urged ‘extreme caution’ as the orange alert continues for both rain and coastal phenomena.

All sports and cultural activities in the town have been cancelled for the day, joining the region-wide closure of schools ordered by the Junta.

