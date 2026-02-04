THOUSANDS are fleeing their homes across Andalucia as rivers surge past historic maximum levels under relentless torrential rain.

At least 3,000 people have been evacuated in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz and Jaen after Spain’s state weather agency, AEMET, placed the region on a red alert over an ‘extraordinary danger’ to life and property from flooding.

Casi 40 personas pasan la noche en un polideportivo de Algeciras tras los desalojos por el temporal #Algeciras

The emergency comes after Storm Leonardo swept into southern Spain early Wednesday, sending the River Guadiaro climbing to a record-breaking 3.73 metres by 8am.

The level surpassed the river’s historic peak of 3.61 metres – reached only days ago on January 28 – and experts warn the water is still rising.

The Guadiaro has already burst its banks near Jimera de Libar, northwest of Marbella, cutting off one of the town’s vital access roads.

Mayor Francisco Javier Lobo said: “Floodwaters haven’t reached homes yet, but we’ve closed the road because water is already flowing across it.”

Forecasters monitoring the Guadalhorce area warn that a further 11 rivers across Andalucia are rising to dangerous levels amid relentless downpours.

Dramatic footage shows the River Genil in Granada province inundating the plains around Loja and submerging key roads under floodwaters.

Me pasan este vídeo de Huétor Tájar donde el Genil se encuentra completamente desbordado y ocupando toda la llanura de inundación.



Este río se encuentra en nivel rojo a su paso por el municipio de Loja.

The river also burst its banks in the Pinos de Genil area, forcing road closures as floodwaters swept across the asphalt.

? Situación límite en Pinos de Genil por el desbordamiento del río Genil



? Situación límite en Pinos de Genil por el desbordamiento del río Genil

AEMET upgraded to a red alert early Wednesday for a wide area stretching from Ronda, in Malaga province, to Algeciras, Sotogrande and the Strait of Gibraltar in Cadiz province.

Forecasters warn some areas could be hit by up to 250 litres of rain per square metre in less than 24 hours, and residents have been told to stay away from riverbeds and flood-prone zones.

The rest of the Costa del Sol remains on orange alert, with warnings of torrential downpours, strong winds and rough seas. The severe weather warnings are in place until midnight Thursday.

The escalation follows earlier red alerts predicting up to 200 litres per square metre in a smaller area covering the Serrania de Ronda and Grazalema.

On Tuesday, Ronda’s town hall evacuated residents in the rural districts of Navares y Tejares, Llano de la Cruz and La Indiana over fears of rising rivers.

Schools across Andalucia – except in Almeria – are closed on Wednesday by order of the regional government.

A red AEMET alert is the highest level possible, signalling an extreme risk to life and property and urging people to avoid travel, remain indoors and strictly follow official advice.

Authorities have also activated Andalucia’s Level Two emergency plan, a major step that brings in regional and national resources and strengthens coordination between emergency services.

