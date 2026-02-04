WIDESPREAD road closures have been triggered across Andalucia as Storm Leonardo wreaks havoc causing flooding, landslides and damage to already saturated routes.
Spain’s traffic authority, Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), has urged drivers to avoid all non-essential journeys, warning that further closures are likely as rainfall continues throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
Weeks of persistent rain mean many roads are already vulnerable, with rivers close to bursting their banks and surface water flooding secondary routes across the region.
According to the DGT and regional authorities, the current closures are mainly due to:
- Flooded road surfaces
- Overflowing streams and riverbeds
- Mudslides and debris on roadways
- Damage to road foundations after prolonged rainfall
Videos shared on social media show the scale of the damage caused by Storm Leonardo, with floodwater sweeping across roads and urban areas in parts of Andalucia.
Ronda: A video shared by Tiempo en Ronda shows roads turned into rivers as torrential rain lashes the area.
Seville: Footage released by Emergencias Sevilla shows emergency services responding to flooding across the city and surrounding areas.
While no major motorways are currently closed Andalucia, dozens of local and regional roads are affected, particularly in Cadiz and Malaga, where extreme rain warnings are in force.
Full list of road closures in Andalucia
Note: This list reflects the latest information available from regional authorities and the DGT. Conditions may change rapidly.
Malaga
- MA-7402 (Benaojan – Jimera de Libar), closed due to flooding
- MA-5403 (Cartama – Arroyo de las Canas), water on the road
- MA-8301 (Estepona – Jubrique), landslide risk
Cadiz
- CA – 6105 (Bornos – Villamartin), flooding
- CA-4107 (Acros – Algar), river overflow
- CA-3101 (Jerez rural roads), impassable due to surface water
Seville
- SE-6300 (La Puebla del Rio area), flooding
- SE-5209 (Utera rural routes), water damage
Cordoba
- CO-4207 (Palma del Rio area), cut due to rising river levels
- CO-3310 (Baena surroundings), mud and debris
Granada
- GR-4104 (Loja rural roads), surface flooding
(Drivers are advised to check before travelling, as additional closures may not yet be signposted.)
DGT warning: avoid non-essential travel
The DGT has reiterated its advice for Andalucia, stating that only essential journeys should be made while extreme rain warnings remain active.
The DGT also shared footage warning drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roads, stressing that conditions can deteriorate rapidly during heavy rainfall.
Drivers are urged to avoid flood-prone areas and river crossings. Additionally, never attempt to drive through standing or moving water. Follow instructions from emergency services and the Guardia Civil traffic officers.
Real-time updates are available via the DGT traffic website, X @DGTes, @informacionDGT and the phone line 011.
What drivers should do now
- Check road conditions before setting off
- Allow extra time or postpone travel if possible
- Follow variable message signs and police instructions
- Do not rely solely on satellite navigation systems, as closures may not be updated yet
The DGT had warned that more roads could be closed at short notice if rainfall intensifies.
The Olive Press will update as new road closures are confirmed by the DGT and regional emergency services.
