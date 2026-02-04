4 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Feb, 2026 @ 12:46
·······
2 mins read

Careful out there: Dozens of roads are closed across Andalucia due to Storm Leonardo – check the list here

by

WIDESPREAD road closures have been triggered across Andalucia as Storm Leonardo wreaks havoc causing flooding, landslides and damage to already saturated routes.

Spain’s traffic authority, Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), has urged drivers to avoid all non-essential journeys, warning that further closures are likely as rainfall continues throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Weeks of persistent rain mean many roads are already vulnerable, with rivers close to bursting their banks and surface water flooding secondary routes across the region.

According to the DGT and regional authorities, the current closures are mainly due to:

  • Flooded road surfaces
  • Overflowing streams and riverbeds
  • Mudslides and debris on roadways
  • Damage to road foundations after prolonged rainfall

Videos shared on social media show the scale of the damage caused by Storm Leonardo, with floodwater sweeping across roads and urban areas in parts of Andalucia.

Ronda: A video shared by Tiempo en Ronda shows roads turned into rivers as torrential rain lashes the area.

Seville: Footage released by Emergencias Sevilla shows emergency services responding to flooding across the city and surrounding areas.

While no major motorways are currently closed Andalucia, dozens of local and regional roads are affected, particularly in Cadiz and Malaga, where extreme rain warnings are in force.

Full list of road closures in Andalucia

Note: This list reflects the latest information available from regional authorities and the DGT. Conditions may change rapidly.

Malaga

  • MA-7402 (Benaojan – Jimera de Libar), closed due to flooding
  • MA-5403 (Cartama – Arroyo de las Canas), water on the road
  • MA-8301 (Estepona – Jubrique), landslide risk

Cadiz

  • CA – 6105 (Bornos – Villamartin), flooding
  • CA-4107 (Acros – Algar), river overflow
  • CA-3101 (Jerez rural roads), impassable due to surface water

Seville

  • SE-6300 (La Puebla del Rio area), flooding
  • SE-5209 (Utera rural routes), water damage

Cordoba

  • CO-4207 (Palma del Rio area), cut due to rising river levels
  • CO-3310 (Baena surroundings), mud and debris

Granada

  • GR-4104 (Loja rural roads), surface flooding

(Drivers are advised to check before travelling, as additional closures may not yet be signposted.)

DGT warning: avoid non-essential travel

The DGT has reiterated its advice for Andalucia, stating that only essential journeys should be made while extreme rain warnings remain active.

The DGT also shared footage warning drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roads, stressing that conditions can deteriorate rapidly during heavy rainfall.

Drivers are urged to avoid flood-prone areas and river crossings. Additionally, never attempt to drive through standing or moving water. Follow instructions from emergency services and the Guardia Civil traffic officers.

Real-time updates are available via the DGT traffic website, X @DGTes, @informacionDGT and the phone line 011.

What drivers should do now

  • Check road conditions before setting off
  • Allow extra time or postpone travel if possible
  • Follow variable message signs and police instructions
  • Do not rely solely on satellite navigation systems, as closures may not be updated yet

The DGT had warned that more roads could be closed at short notice if rainfall intensifies.

The Olive Press will update as new road closures are confirmed by the DGT and regional emergency services.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Karissa is a US expat from Florida who joins The Olive Press after moving abroad in 2019 to study international journalism in Stockholm. With over four years of professional writing experience across editorial, travel, legal, and comedy, she’s drawn to stories that matter — and the adventures that come with them. Now based in Nueva Andalucía, she covers Costa del Sol and wider Andalucía region. Reach her at karissa@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

MAPPED: Huge swathes of the already-waterlogged Costa del Sol and inland Malaga are at risk of flooding – is your home in a danger zone?

Previous Story

MAPPED: Huge swathes of the already-waterlogged Costa del Sol and inland Malaga are at risk of flooding – is your home in a danger zone?

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop