WIDESPREAD road closures have been triggered across Andalucia as Storm Leonardo wreaks havoc causing flooding, landslides and damage to already saturated routes.

Spain’s traffic authority, Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), has urged drivers to avoid all non-essential journeys, warning that further closures are likely as rainfall continues throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Weeks of persistent rain mean many roads are already vulnerable, with rivers close to bursting their banks and surface water flooding secondary routes across the region.

According to the DGT and regional authorities, the current closures are mainly due to:

Flooded road surfaces

Overflowing streams and riverbeds

Mudslides and debris on roadways

Damage to road foundations after prolonged rainfall

Videos shared on social media show the scale of the damage caused by Storm Leonardo, with floodwater sweeping across roads and urban areas in parts of Andalucia.

Ronda: A video shared by Tiempo en Ronda shows roads turned into rivers as torrential rain lashes the area.

Estado de la carretera en Alcalá del Valle en estos momentos.



Tramo Alcalá -Olvera



?Fuente: WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/QyA8HDpHQy — Tiempo en Ronda (@TiempoenRonda) February 3, 2026

Seville: Footage released by Emergencias Sevilla shows emergency services responding to flooding across the city and surrounding areas.

While no major motorways are currently closed Andalucia, dozens of local and regional roads are affected, particularly in Cadiz and Malaga, where extreme rain warnings are in force.

Policía Local activa desvíos de tráfico en calle Camino de los Indios y calle Douglas como consecuencia de la crecida del arroyo Miraflores que ha desbordado los límites del cauce normal afectando al tráfico de ambas vías. #BorrascaLeonardo

Protección Civil vigila el caudal del… pic.twitter.com/WxCKgRvoH1 — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) February 4, 2026

Full list of road closures in Andalucia

Note: This list reflects the latest information available from regional authorities and the DGT. Conditions may change rapidly.

Malaga

MA-7402 (Benaojan – Jimera de Libar), closed due to flooding

MA-5403 (Cartama – Arroyo de las Canas), water on the road

MA-8301 (Estepona – Jubrique), landslide risk

Cadiz

CA – 6105 (Bornos – Villamartin), flooding

CA-4107 (Acros – Algar), river overflow

CA-3101 (Jerez rural roads), impassable due to surface water

Seville

SE-6300 (La Puebla del Rio area), flooding

SE-5209 (Utera rural routes), water damage

Cordoba

CO-4207 (Palma del Rio area), cut due to rising river levels

CO-3310 (Baena surroundings), mud and debris

Granada

GR-4104 (Loja rural roads), surface flooding

(Drivers are advised to check before travelling, as additional closures may not yet be signposted.)

DGT warning: avoid non-essential travel

The DGT has reiterated its advice for Andalucia, stating that only essential journeys should be made while extreme rain warnings remain active.

The DGT also shared footage warning drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roads, stressing that conditions can deteriorate rapidly during heavy rainfall.

???68 vías afectadas por nieve de la red secundaria.



??Siendo intransitables (??), obligatorio uso de cadenas (?), prohibido acceso a camiones (?) y transitable con precaución (?):

?Andalucía

Almería

?A-1178 Las Menas

Granada

??A-395, A-4025 Sierra Nevada — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) February 4, 2026

Drivers are urged to avoid flood-prone areas and river crossings. Additionally, never attempt to drive through standing or moving water. Follow instructions from emergency services and the Guardia Civil traffic officers.

Real-time updates are available via the DGT traffic website, X @DGTes, @informacionDGT and the phone line 011.

What drivers should do now

Check road conditions before setting off

Allow extra time or postpone travel if possible

Follow variable message signs and police instructions

Do not rely solely on satellite navigation systems, as closures may not be updated yet

The DGT had warned that more roads could be closed at short notice if rainfall intensifies.

The Olive Press will update as new road closures are confirmed by the DGT and regional emergency services.

