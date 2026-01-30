A CRIMINAL gang who disguised themselves as elderly and disabled people are suspected of carrying out a string of high-value thefts across Spain, police have revealed.

Four individuals have been arrested in Madrid in connection with multiple robberies, with officers believing the group operated as a so-called travelling criminal cell – a small, mobile gang that moves quickly between cities to commit high-yield crimes before disappearing.

The gang members dressed up as seniors – wearing wigs, glasses, and using walking canes – or pretended to be disabled to throw off their vicitms.

According to the police report, the investigation began last January following two separate thefts in Sevilla and Malaga, where more than €100,000 was stolen.

READ MORE: ‘Love hug’ robbers arrested in Barcelona after multiple thefts from elderly people on the Costa Blanca

In the first robbery, cash was taken directly from a till.

During the second heist, suspects allegedly seized a large sum of money left unattended on a bank employee’s desk after he stepped outside to assist a person who claimed their credit card had become jammed.

Roles were divided among the group, who mainly travelled by public transport.

To avoid detection, they frequently moved between different autonomous communities, hoping distance would slow police efforts.

READ MORE: Police arrest two in €640,000 holiday property theft ring in Spain’s Marbella

Officers say the gang used tools to smash windows, scatter tacks to puncture tires during getaways, and relied on headsets and microphones to stay in constant communication during the burglaries.

After months of investigation, police were finally able to track down members of the network. The most active suspects were arrested in two separate phases.

One individual was apprehended at Madrid-Barajas Airport while allegedly attempting to flee the country, while three others were detained in a public space in central Madrid, reportedly as they planned their next set of robberies.

READ MORE: Benidorm gold chain snatcher targeted elderly people during special robbery trips to Costa Blanca resort

Out of the four suspects arrested so far, one is believed to have used as many as 18 different identities.

Judicial authorities have filed six counts of theft, with two suspects currently remaining in custody.

The unlawful proceeds linked to the gang are estimated at around €200,000. However, police say the investigation remains open and further arrests are possible.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.