1 Aug, 2025
Police arrest two in €640,000 holiday property theft ring in Spain’s Marbella

by
TWO suspects who allegedly stole €640,000 worth of cash and jewellery in a string of burglaries from holiday accommodation have been arrested.

Police believe the men are parrt of a specialist criminal group, which carried out at least nine break-ins, focusing mainly on holiday rentals in Marbella.

According to investigators, the pair were highly skilled and operated mostly at night, using a method known as the ‘slip technique’, where a flat object is used to pop open doors without causing visible damage.

However, police say more advanced methods may also have been used – such as lock bumping or impressioning – after several victims said their doors had been fully locked, with no signs of forced entry.

Officers from Marbella’s robbery squad say that the suspects watched targeted properties during the day to find out when they were empty.

The pair also used vehicles registered under other people’s names, and allegedly carried forged documents, some linked to family members.

They took precautions to avoid leaving fingerprints, using improvised gloves, and wiped down any surfaces they touched.

After a detailed investigation, the two suspects were arrested and have now been remanded in custody, pending further legal proceedings.

A police spokesperson said: “These individuals were highly organised and clearly experienced. But our officers were able to build a strong case and bring their activities to an end.”

The investigation remains open, and police have not ruled out further arrests.

