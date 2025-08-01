Over a dozen injured Palestinian children arrive in Spain for urgent medical care

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has led a humanitarian mission to evacuate children with heart conditions from the conflict zone to hospitals in the Basque Country, Asturias, Navarre, and Catalonia.

Thirteen Palestinian children arrived in Spain on Thursday evening aboard a Spanish Air Force plane, coming from the war zone via Jordan. They stayed in Amman for 24 hours and were treated by Médecins Sans Frontières.

Hospitals in the conflict zone have reportedly been attacked multiple times and are struggling to function and care for both war injuries and patients with pre-existing medical conditions.

The health minister, Monica Garcia said “Patients in Gaza cannot access essential treatment, and the humanitarian blockade has led to a situation of famine and depletion of medical services.”

The Spanish embassy in Jordan arranged visas and accommodation for the families, while psychological and legal support along with translation service are being provided by the central government and the NGO Accem.

The children will join 31 others who have been brought to Spain since July last year. Another 44 of the children’s relatives were also rescued adding to the 58 family members evacuated since missions began.

A tweet from the Ministry for Health said: “Our country is committed to responding to the health and humanitarian emergency in Palestine, reaffirming our support for its civilians and a just and lasting peace.”

Once on Spanish soil, families were sent to health centres across the country, including Hospital Universitario de Cruces, Hospital de Donostia, Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias, and Hospital de Navarra.

