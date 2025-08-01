An American in Spain: Here’s what I found in Ronda

As an intern at The Olive Press, I am experiencing life in Spain for the first time — a culture starkly different from my life back in California. When my editor gave me the opportunity to accompany him on a day trip to Ronda, I jumped at the opportunity.

Just an hour drive from our news office in Marbella, I greatly appreciated the rich greenery and stunning mountainside architecture on our way to the mountain town. Still, this scenery was only a start to the impressive views I would experience in Ronda.

SETTLED on a cliffside in the Malaga province, the town of Ronda offers stunning views and rich history at every turn. Yet, it was beyond the tourist attractions that I fell in love with this town.

My day trip started in the Plaza Duquesa de Parcent, Ronda’s beautiful, tree-lined town square. The Town Hall building and the Church of Santa Maria la Mayor stand in the square, framing the old town area of Ronda.

Without much of an itinerary, I began by wandering through the narrow cobblestone streets lined with quaint homes, businesses, and restaurants. Both the buildings and streets were perfectly kept, as though preserved in time.

The first landmark I stumbled upon was Puente Nuevo, or ‘new bridge’ which lies 120 meters above the Tajo canyon. Following that, I took a quick lap around the infamous Ronda bullring, where entry costs only nine euros.

Still, my most memorable moments were spent at Alameda del Tajo — a botanical garden dating back to the 1800s and peacefully perched atop the Ronda cliffs. It was here that both locals and tourists alike could simply wander around, taking in the scenery and enjoying the fresh air.

In the gardens, I met an American expat living in Africa, Danette Woods, who described her take on Spanish tourism, especially in small towns like Ronda: ‘I highly recommend everybody just sit still, and listen to the locals.’

“You see the big, important, historical things, but also remember that there are people that live there, so meet them and live on their timeline,” Woods said. “Everybody here seems to love where they are from and, very proudly, want to share it with you.”

Of course, I enjoyed musing through the tourist trinket shops — even picking up some almond turron and gelato to snack on. However, my time in Ronda is best characterized by the natural scenery and love that exudes for the preservation of culture and history.

As American author Ernst Hemingway famously wrote, Ronda ‘is where you should go if you ever go to Spain on a honeymoon or if you ever bolt with anyone. The entire town and as far as you can see in any direction is a romantic background.’

In my experience, this cannot be more true of Ronda — the destination to experience Spain from a different viewpoint.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.