Airbnb crackdown in Malaga: Mayor promises a ‘global moratorium’ on tourist flats

A MORATORIUM on new tourist property rentals in Malaga has been announced by the city’s mayor Paco de la Torre.

There are an estimated 13,000 holiday homes in the municipality and the mayor said the ‘global moratorium’ would come soon.

De la Torre said the council was working to produce an accurate figure of both legally rented and unlicensed tourist lets, as well as totalling up hotel beds in Malaga.

PACO DE LA TORRE(Cordon Press image)

He did not elaborate on a timescale for the moratorium’s introduction or for how long it would be.

The Partido Popular mayor also announced plans to build 1,400 more subsidised homes in the city.

A demonstration is taking place in Malaga on April 5 to call for extra affordable housing.

De la Torre pointed out that two protests last year which focused on being ‘anti-tourism’ had been ‘unwise’.

“Tourism plays a vital role in the local economy and for employment,” he commented.

Dani Perez from the socialist PSOE party said that buying a home in Malaga has become ‘a fantasy’ as he called on residents to join the April demonstration.

“Malaga is not a friendly or liveable city,” he stated, adding that homes cannot be priced at ‘more than €500,000’.