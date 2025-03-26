26 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Velez de Benaudalla with pool – € 340,000

by
2 bedroom Villa for sale in Velez de Benaudalla with pool - € 340

Exclusive Villa with Sea and Mountain Views, close to the Beach and Sierra Nevada We present a unique gem for lovers of nature, privacy and comfort. This impressive villa, located in a privileged enclave, offers panoramic views of both the sea and the mountains, all in an environment of absolute tranquility. Ideal location: Just 10 minutes from the beach, this property combines proximity to the sea with the convenience of being one hour from Sierra Nevada, a perfect destination for ski and mountain enthusiasts. All this, with direct access from the road and total independence, with no… See full property details

Villa

Vélez de Benaudalla, Granada

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 340,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Velez de Benaudalla with pool - € 340,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Teenage driver is killed on notorious ‘death road’ near Marbella just 10 days after getting his licence

Next Story

Best Literature Review Writing Services You Should Look At in 2025

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop