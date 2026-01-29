Police in Benidorm’s ‘English Zone’ intercept luxury car carrying large slab of cocaine

TWO people have been arrested in Benidorm after a car carrying a 580-gram slab of cocaine was intercepted at a police checkpoint.

Two Ukrainians aged 50 and 17 have been charged with drug trafficking.

The Policia Nacional were running a routine checkpoint in Benidorm’s ‘English Zone’ when they saw a high-end Porche with Ukrainian number plates approaching them.

POLICIA NACIONAL STATION, BENIDORM

The 50-year-old driver made a sudden manoeuvre when he spotted the officers, who responded by intercepting the luxury vehicle.

The motorist could not provide any documentation linked to the car, so he and the teenager were taken to Benidorm Police Station- along with their vehicle- while further inquiries were carried out.

A police sniffer dog inspected the car and got excited about a specific area where officers discovered a block of cocaine.

The Policia Nacional also seized €250 in cash that was on the 17-year-old boy.

The adult was brought before a court, while the minor is pending an appearance before a juvenile bench.

Authorities have not confirmed that they are father and son- likewise whether they were Spanish residents or where they were based.

