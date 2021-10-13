2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Monteros with pool garage - € 295,000

Apartment Los Monteros, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 295,000

Turnkey flats, duplexes and triplexes with large terraces. Elements Marbella offers different types of flats that range from 1 to 4 bedrooms, duplexes and triplexes. Elements Marbella has been designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind. Making the most of the daylight hours and the fabulous views were the main focus when laying out the spaces and connecting rooms, using large floor-to-ceiling windows. The terraces are wide open spaces where you can spend long days with family and friends, surrounded by a fantastic natural environment. Enjoy the Mediterranean way of life…. See full property details