THE BRITISH EMBASSY in Madrid has published important advice for fans travelling to Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League 9pm game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, October 19.

TUESDAY’S VENUE: Athletico’s Wanda Metropolitana Stadium

Passports and visas

Make sure your passport is valid for at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave Spain, or any other Schengen country.

Remember your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) but also take out travel insurance, even if you are only going for one night – it could save you a lot of money if you get into difficulties.

At Spanish border control, it is likely you will need to use separate lanes from EU, EEA and Swiss citizens when queueing. Your passport is usually stamped on entry and exit unless you can demonstrate that you are resident of Spain. You may also need to show: a return or onward ticket, enough money for your stay, proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (e.g. second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.

You must provide ID (your passport) if requested by a Police Officer. The Police have the right to hold you at a police station until your identity is confirmed.

Remember to keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe. If you lose your passport, you’ll need to apply for an Emergency Travel Document online.

Getting to the stadium

The recommended route for away supporters is to use the metro. The Spanish National Police advise that Liverpool fans use line 5 (green line) which has stops in the centre of Madrid (Gran Via, Callao, Opera) and get off at Canillejas.

The police have designated a “Meeting Point” for away fans at a square next to Canillejas metro station called Plaza del Céfiro which is an area with bars and restaurants 25 minutes walk from the stadium.

Supporters are asked to arrive early to this square (2-3 hours before the game) and police will escort fans to the stadium before kick-off.

Arrive early to the stadium as entry will be slow due to the exhaustive security checks that will be carried out.

At the match

Liverpool fans with general tickets will access the Wanda Metropolitano through gate 23, located in the north end of the stadium (FONDO NORTE)

The sectors for the away supporters are located in the upper stand.

Access to the stadium can be slow. There will be ticket checks at various checkpoints before getting to the stadium including body searches and after getting through the turnstiles. To avoid a last minute bottleneck you should get to the stadium early – doors will be open for visiting supporters 1 hour and a half to 2 hours before kick-off.

Police and stewards may ask to see the ID of ticket holders to prevent ticket fraud, so you should carry photo ID with you. Keep tickets to the match securely in your possession. Thieves may target ticket holders. If tickets are lost or stolen, they will not be re-printed and you will not gain access to the stadium

You should follow Spanish police instructions. Avoid physical contact of any type with police officers (including requests to take photos etc).

Current COVID restrictions in Spain require all fans in football stadiums to wear a face mask at all times. Fans are not allowed to smoke, eat or drink inside the stadium. You are only permitted to drink water (under 500ml) with no bottle top. Food trucks will be available outside the stadium before the match.

Anyone who is obviously drunk or bearing racist insignia will not be allowed into the stadium. Also, any banners bearing political slogans will not be permitted inside the stadium.

Flares, fireworks, alcohol, cans, glass, bottle tops or containers over 1/2 litre are not allowed in the stadium. Soft drinks and food are available inside the stadium.

Visiting supporters may be kept behind for around 20 to 30 minutes after the match to allow the home fans to disperse.

Tips

Beware of pickpockets and bag snatchers at airports, railway stations, around the town centre and when using public transport such as the metro. Only carry what you need and leave spare cash and valuables in hotel safety deposits.

Petty criminals often operate in areas where there are large crowds, so be vigilant and keep your valuables secured.

In Madrid, drinking alcohol in the street and on the metro is illegal and you can be fined or arrested for doing so. Letting off flares around the city (including the meeting point) is illegal. The Spanish Police have the right to intervene and confiscate flares and can deny access to the match if any of these laws are violated. For your own safety and that of others, follow instructions from the police at all times.

Police officers have the right to stop people from taking photos or filming if they consider that their personal security or that of a police operation or secured area could be compromised as a result. Doing so can be met with severe penalties.

Have a print out of your COVID vaccine QR Codes in the event that you lose or don’t have access to your mobile phone whilst in Spain to ease your return to the UK.

Useful contacts

British Consulate-General Madrid

Telephone +34 91 714 6300 (also for out of hours emergencies)

Email: spain.consulate@fco.gov.uk

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 1.30pm.

For more information please visit the British Consulate-General Madrid website

Emergency services numbers

The local emergency services contact number is 112.

As well as this advice check out the link for general travel advice for Spain where you will find information on COVID related entry requirements to Spain and local restrictions as well as information on completing the Health Control Form in advance of travelling.