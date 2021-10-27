FRANCE international footballer Lucas Hernandez has escaped a jail sentence in Spain after he broke a restraining order to marry his girlfriend.

The case dates back to February 2017 when he and his girlfriend Amelia Lorente, were both convicted of domestic violence.

She had hit and scratched Hernandez, while he had hit her in the face, back and ribs.

Lucas Hernandez and Amelie Llorente. Picture: Cordon Press

Neither made a complaint against each other, but the public prosecutor brought a case against them both.

They were each ordered to do 31 days community service, and a restraining order was placed on them both banning them from seeing each other for six months.

Hernandez was arrested at Madrid airport four months later, when he and Lorente arrived back from the US where they had gone to get married. Lorente was not arrested as the sentence had not yet been formally served on her.

The Bayern Munich defender – who became the Bundesliga’s most expensive player when he was sold to the German club by Atletico Madrid for €80 million – was jailed for six months in 2019.

On appeal, the sentence has been suspended for four years and a fine of €96,000 imposed.

READ MORE: