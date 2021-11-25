2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa - € 171,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 171,000

The apartment is located in the beautiful luxurious Mediterranean gated complex Jardines de Montemar, the complex has 3 outdoor pools, one indoor pool, sauna, gym and beautiful gardens. There are parking spaces on the property, closed from the street. The apartment has a lounge / dining room with an open kitchen, a master bedroom with access to the garden, with en-suite and dressing room. There is also a second double bedroom and a family bathroom. The apartment has its own private garden, a covered terrace and the furniture is included in the price… See full property details