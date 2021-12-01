2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa - € 299,000

Apartment Santa Ponsa, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 299,000

Mallorca Real Estate: This gorgeous apartment is located in a quiet residential area in Santa Ponsa, in the southwest of Mallorca, just a few minutes walk from the sandy beach and town center. Properties like this are a valuable investment in the future. The apartment offers a living space of approx. 84 m2, plus approx. 12 m2 open terrace. Via the entrance area one entered the bright salon with terrace access, the integrated dining area, as well as the open fitted kitchen, which is equipped with electrical appliances. The master bedroom is bright and friendly thanks to the floor- to- ceiling… See full property details