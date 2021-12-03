3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 255,000

Penthouse Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 255,000

Completely renovated apartment with 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, dressing room and access to the terrace. Fully equipped kitchen. Living / dining room with insulated flooring. The apartment has low consumption electrical installation with LED lighting. Air conditioning by domotic control and community pool. The apartment also has an underground parking space big enough for 2 cars and a large storage room equipped with professional shelving (4.5m x 1.8m x 3.2m high). There is the 9 hole golf course of Las Resina within a short walk and the club house with restaurant…