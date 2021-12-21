WHAT do you get the man who has everything for Christmas? An entire airfield of course.

Ocaña Airfield, near Toledo and Madrid has been put up for sale at public auction.

A minimum bid has been set at €1,060,000, but you get a lot for your money.

The site covers a total area of 379,266 square metres, and features two runways of 1,280 and 700 metres with plenty of space to park aeroplanes.

Ocaña Airfield

There are two 1,600 square metre hangars with a main hall, office and toilets, as well as a separate 1,871square metre building which has a ground floor for aircraft maintenance, workshops, storage areas and changing rooms, and a first floor with training rooms and offices.

If that is not enough,a three floor students’ house has 43 rooms, classrooms, offices, a bar and restaurant, and even a swimming pool, playground and gardens.

According to the auctioneer, Escrapalia, bids may be submitted in sealed envelopes up to February 4, 2022. Bidders must pay a 5% security deposit, which will be returned after the auction.

The three highest bidders will then enter an online auction via the Escrapalia website from February 14 to 17.

