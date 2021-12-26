Apartment

Altea, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 172,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Altea with pool garage - € 172,000

Apartment in a quiet complex in Sierra de Altea. The apartment is located in a small complex with beautiful gardens and a communal pool, surrounded by quiet green areas. It consists of an entrance hall, a spacious living room, a independent kitchen with a utility room, and two double bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of them en-suite. From the living room, we have direct access to a large covered terrace overlooking the garden. In the basement of the building, it also has a parking space and storage room, ideal for suitcases, golf clubs or beach chairs. It is sold furnished. In short, a… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.