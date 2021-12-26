2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Altea with pool garage - € 172,000

Apartment Altea, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 172,000

Apartment in a quiet complex in Sierra de Altea. The apartment is located in a small complex with beautiful gardens and a communal pool, surrounded by quiet green areas. It consists of an entrance hall, a spacious living room, a independent kitchen with a utility room, and two double bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of them en-suite. From the living room, we have direct access to a large covered terrace overlooking the garden. In the basement of the building, it also has a parking space and storage room, ideal for suitcases, golf clubs or beach chairs. It is sold furnished. In short, a… See full property details