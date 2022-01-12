2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mil Palmeras with pool - € 179,000

Apartment Mil Palmeras, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 179,000

This semi-new modern 1st-floor apartment is set in a gated urbanization with extensive communal areas and 2 pools. The property has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 1 of which is en-suite. The fitted open plan kitchen leads on to a living/dining room with large sliding windows that open onto a sunny south-facing balcony. The apartment comes fully furnished with white goods and air conditioning. Situated only a few minutes walk from the popular Mil Palmeras beach and close to local amenities, this property is only a short drive from the La Zenia Boulevard and Dos Mares commercial centres. Both… See full property details