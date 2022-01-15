MANY readers will remember their early laughable attempts at speaking Spanish on arrival in Spain.

A new TV show The Language of Love takes this to a new level, hoping a group of Brits and Spaniards can find love while living together here.

In the show, hosted by Davina McCall, a dozen girls and boys were deposited at a dreamy Andalucian finca to see if they could find love… despite not speaking each other’s language.

“The idea of the show poses the question: is it possible to find love just through body language and instinct and a vibe off someone?” explained former Big Brother presenter McCall.

It certainly didn’t matter for British supermodel Naomi Campbell when she fell in love with Spanish flamenco singer Joaquin Cortes a decade ago.

On the differences between the nations, McCall added: “We’re quite self-conscious as a nation, we Brits… Spanish people are very liberated physically. They’re not embarrassed.”

She added she particularly enjoyed watching the Brits losing their self consciousness: “They were freed up a bit.”

She also noted the importance of learning a language: “I think we are universally known for not making an effort in other people’s languages because so many people speak ours.”

Well known Spanish actor and singer Ricky Merino co-presented the show alongside McCall.

You can watch the contestants soul gaze, angrily search dictionaries and meet each other’s families at 10pm every Tuesday on Channel4.

