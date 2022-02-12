1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alboraya / Alboraia with garage - € 199,000

Apartment Alboraya / Alboraia, Valencia 1 beds 1 baths € 199,000

Charming 66 m2 apartment in the heart of Port Saplaya, with stunning sea views, air conditioning, large balcony and garage space.Upon entering the apartment, we find the hall that divides the day area from the night area very well.To the right we find a good-sized living room with a relaxation area open to the balcony, from which we can enjoy unbeatable views of the sea.This area is completed with the independent kitchen with appliances included in the price.In the night area we have a bathroom with shower and the master bedroom with built-in wardrobe and ceiling fan. The bedroom views…