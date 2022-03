Townhouse L'Ampolla, Tarragona 3 beds 1 baths € 150,000

Opportunity! Village house completely renovated, keeping its old stone walls, is distributed on ground floor plus 3 levels. On the ground floor we find the living room and open kitchen with direct access to an interior courtyard. On the first floor we find the master bedroom and a bathroom. On the second floor there are 2 bedrooms and finally we reach the third floor where we can find the laundry area with direct access to the solarium. Contact us to arrange a viewing… See full property details