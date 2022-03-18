A MAN was killed and another seriously injured on Thursday after a tractor they were in overturned and fell down an embankment in Canillas de Aceituno.
The incident occured on the MA-4106.
Firefighters, Guardia Civil officers and paramedics were quickly mobilised, but health authorities confirmed that a 28-year-old man died at the scene, despite receiving medical attention. Another man, 31, was transferred to the Axarquia Hospital.
On the same day, a 42-year-old man died after falling from the roof of an industrial warehouse in Coin, Malaga.
Emergency services were called at 2.45pm to an incident at the La Inmaculada industrial estate in the town but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
