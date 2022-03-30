4 bedroom Villa for sale in Alberic - € 295,000

Villa Alberic, Valencia 4 beds 2 baths € 295,000

Detached villa with magnificent views in Alberic. This property is located in the Urbanization San Cristóbal de Alberic. The house is built on a plot of more than 2000 m2. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you enter the house, there is a small entrance hall, to your left, there are 3 small steps leading to a guest toilet, to your right, a beautiful bright living room with a fireplace, which will give you warmth during the winter period. Directly opposite the main entrance door is the kitchen, which has been completely renovated. The house is distributed in 2 rooms: the day area on… See full property details