3 bedroom Villa for sale in Sucina - € 145,000

Villa Sucina, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 145,000

*Absolutly beautiful villa with pool in the popular Sucina*. Please check out this beautiful, charming, semidetached villa with a private pool. Have you ever dreamt moving to Spain, to a real Spanish village, getting involved, in its culture, fiestas, traditions……, welcome to Sucina then… This semidetached villa for sale in Sucina, with 3 bedrooms, 2 of them in the ground floor, and a 3rd bedroom completely separated and lots of privacy on the upper floor, with en-suite bathroom and own terrace, ideal for guest. The outside area is great, with your own pool, bbq, area, dining area for… See full property details