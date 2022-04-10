Villa

Sucina, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 145,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Sucina - € 145,000

*Absolutly beautiful villa with pool in the popular Sucina*. Please check out this beautiful, charming, semidetached villa with a private pool. Have you ever dreamt moving to Spain, to a real Spanish village, getting involved, in its culture, fiestas, traditions……, welcome to Sucina then… This semidetached villa for sale in Sucina, with 3 bedrooms, 2 of them in the ground floor, and a 3rd bedroom completely separated and lots of privacy on the upper floor, with en-suite bathroom and own terrace, ideal for guest. The outside area is great, with your own pool, bbq, area, dining area for… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.