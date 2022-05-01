THINK of Spain and you’ll undoubtedly think of sun-soaked days at the beach. But despite its name, the Costa del Sol isn’t actually the sunniest place.

While you’ll want to head to the south rather than the north of Spain if hot sunny days are what you are looking for, the climate can vary wildly across the coast.

Map with the sunniest places in Spain. Image: Google Maps.

Thanks to research carried out by rental holiday home platform Holidu and World Weather Online, we can now reveal the seaside towns that boast the most sunshine hours on average per year.

Punta Umbria in Huelva

Punta Humbria in Huelva. Image from Pixabay

This coastal village in the southern western corner of Andalucia near the Portuguese border boasts the most sunshine hours per year of all Spain’s seaside resorts in Spain.

World Weather Online calculates that it receives on average of 3,527 hours of sun every year.

The town is on the Atlantic on what is aptly named the Costa de la Luz- Coast of the light.

And another reason to visit is the long stretch of wide sand beach named Los Enebrales. beach”.

Aguilas in Murcia

Playa del Hornillo in Aguilas. Image from Wikipedia

Much further east on the Mediterranean coast you’ll find Aguilas in the region of Murcia which comes in second for most sunshine with an average of 3,348 hours of sun each year.

Aguilas on the Costa Calida boasts 28km of coastline with an amazing 36 beaches to choose between, from El Charco nudist beach to dog-friendly Cala Mijo.

Alcossebre in Castellón

Alcossebre town in Castellon. Image from Wikipedia

Travel further round the Mediterranean coast past Alicante and Valencia and you’ll get to the Alcossebre in the Valencian province of Castellon.

This town on the Costa Azahar receives around 3,321 hours of sun every year and has 10km of beaches to choose from as well as a lively marina.

It’s also offers much to do away from the beach with the Sana Lucia hermitage and hiking through the Sierra de Irta Natural Park.

Chipiona in Cadiz

Chipiona in Andalucia. Image from Flickr

Back on the Atlantic coast in Andalucia is the town with the fourth highest number of sunshine hours. Chipiona in Cadiz province roasts in an average of 3,316 hours of sun every year.

With several beaches to choose from, visitors are also drawn to the historical monuments and this is the place where you’ll find Spain’s highest lighthouse.

READ MORE: