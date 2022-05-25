THE best padel players will meet at the Marbella Arena from May 31 to June 5 to for the first padel Masters’ event of the year.

The venue will have a central court where all the competitions will take place, with the semi final being held on Saturday June 4 and the final on Sunday June 5.

In addition, the organisers are setting up a grandstand and a box area for spectators to see the action.

Padel is hugely popular in Spain.

Photo: Los Reales Club

It is a welcome return for the sport which has had few public tournaments over the past two years.

President of the Marbella Arena Group Luis Miguel Martín said “the Arena is such a versatile venue capable of hosting sporting events such as the World Padel Tour and it is great news that the World Padel Tour circuit has chosen the city of Marbella for the celebration of its first Masters of the year.”

The professional circuit of the World Padel Tour this 2022 will visit thirteen countries: United States, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Austria, France, Portugal, Italy, Holland, Argentina, Mexico and a region in the Middle East.

