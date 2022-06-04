THE Protec Group, established in 1996, started out a humble family business selling windows and doors.

Under the stewardship of founder Andre Jensen, and partner Silvia Jensen-Lindemann, Protec has flourished into a nationwide construction and distribution company.

While business has boomed, the family values on which the company was founded remain as strong today as they were 25 years ago.

Protec has since become renowned for its distribution of cutting edge construction products which can’t be found anywhere else in Spain.

The company has three large warehouses to its name, offering clients premium options such as thermal insulation, anti-theft protection, and energy saving.

The importance of good window insulation is an often overlooked part of the house, but with Protec, insulation and environmental concerns are front and centre and with their help you could cut 60% of energy lost through windows.

Other areas where Protec excels is in new builds and the refurbishment of houses.

Taking care of every detail from start to finish, Protec gives you peace of mind and guides you through the often intimidating bureaucracy.

A truly international company, Protec prides itself on being able to speak to its clients in their mother tongue, whether that be Spanish, English, German, Portuguese, Swedish, Arabic or Russian.

With their meticulous planning and extensive knowledge of the industry, there is no pulling the wool over their eyes by rogue traders or unlicensed builders.

That is why they are the gold-standard of suppliers on the Costas, and their roster of happy clients expands by the day.

However small or large your needs are, from a simple door replacement to a full scale conversion of your home into a green abode, Protec are the people you want.

Get in touch with them by phone, email or via their website. Tel. (+34) 952 587 573 info@grupo-protec.com ; www.grupo-protec.com