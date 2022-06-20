VALENCIA leaders have presented details on Monday on their bid to become Europe’s Green Capital in 2024.

Valencia City was officially declared a candidate in May for the European Green Capital Award (EGCA).

It’s an award with which the European Commission recognises and rewards the efforts of European cities to improve the environment and, therefore, the economy. and quality of city life.

The shortlist has Spanish competition in the form of Murcia, along with three Italian entrants, namely Cagliari, Florence and Prato.

Also shortlisted are Krakow(Poland), Sofia (Bulgaria) and Kosice (Slovakia).

The list will be narrowed-down next month ahead of final presentations and a decision which will be made in the French city of Grenoble in October.

Valencia mayor, Juan Ribo, said: “Opting to go for this award was a very important challenge that we faced with the conviction that we are a Mediterranean benchmark in sustainable policies and a city with great potential, which has a consolidated green infrastructure, a unique Natural Park and the largest urban garden in Europe.”

Ribo added that the bid had received the support of virtually everybody in the area.

“If Valencia becomes the European Green Capital in 2024, we will be opening it up to new opportunities in all sectors, tourism, economy, sustainability… and even more: we will evolve the concept of a ‘green city’, which until now was largely associated with Northern European cities,“ Ribo said.

