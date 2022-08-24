A government minister has ruled out any energy rationing this winter in Spain.

Speaking to Telecinco on Wednesday, Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera, said: “Energy rationing unfortunately may become a reality in countries like Austria or Germany this coming winter but not in our case.”

In a reference to recent moves to cut consumption by 7%, Ribera commented: “We have provided measures to reduce unnecessary consumption.”

“We do not need to illuminate a shop window at night or have the thermostat above or below a comfortable temperature,” she added.

A vote in Congress to approve the government’s decree on energy saving measures takes place on Thursday with the main opposition party, the Partido Popular, reluctant to support it, describing some elements as ‘frivolous’.

Ribera said that she was ‘totally sure’ that it would get the required support.

“Since August 1, the European Commission has been monitoring savings that are being done voluntarily by EU member states which means it is important to adopt these measures that work,” she observed.

The minister was asked about the big rise in electricity, whose average price in Spain for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market stands on Wednesday at €436.25 per megawatt hour- a new high since the country introduced a gas price cap.

“There are unprecedented prices in the international gas markets and the Government is trying to adopt all possible measures to alleviate the situation,” responded Ribera.

