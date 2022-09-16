MALAGA City Council has announced that the Malaga Dog Party, an event that is described as ‘one hundred percent’ about animal protection and seeks to ‘raise awareness’ of some of the issues surrounding dog adoption, will once again take place after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Live music, parades, talks, a raffle, dog hairdressing, and a charity race are among the attractions to take place on the weekend of September 24 and 25 around the city’s Plaza de la Marina.

On Saturday 24 two canine parades will tour around the city’s main areas, with the aim of raising awareness for dogs that need a permanent home.

The initiative will also include a demonstration by the canine unit of the Local Police at 1pm on the Saturday.

Several different animal shelters will also be present at the event, with stands that will be set up in the Plaza de la Marina with the aim of explaining the work they do and how citizens can collaborate with them.

Sunday 25 will see dogs and their two-legged humans go head to paw in a fun run that will take participants through Malaga’s historic downtown area.

Registrations are free for this non-competitive event and are made on site at the Tiendanimal of Malaga Nostrum.

All entrants will receive a welcome bag of goodies from Tiendanimal and a T-shirt.

Malaga’s City Council’s Environment and Mobility delegate, Jose del Rio, said the day aims to ‘raise awareness’ of some of the issues surrounding dog adoption and invites the ‘people of Malaga to participate in this activity.’

