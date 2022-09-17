SOME 400 sheep were the special guests at Segovia’s famous Aqueduct on Friday, as part of the ongoing Hay Festival in the historical city in Castilla y León region. The presence of the animals was part of a performance by the Nobel Prize winner Konstantin Novoselov and British artist Kate Daudy at the event, which is the biggest of its kind in the country covering literature, art and thinking.

The performance was titled “Everything is Connected”, and saw the 400 animals paraded through the streets with the words “Yes” or “No” written on their bodies with natural ink. The idea was to show that, however different people’s points of view may be, individuals can coexist in harmony.

The pair of artists will return to the festival on Sunday with a lecture titled “Imagine… humanity. Everything is connected.” There, they will discuss the connections between art, science, cooperation and humanitarian aid.

The animals at the performance by Nobel Prize winner Konstantin Novoselov and British artist Kate Daudy.

This year’s Hay Festival will see more than 100 guests from 17 countries, at an event that will run from September 15 to 18. Among the names on the bill are visual artist Ai Weiwei, historian Antony Beevor and writer Antonio Muñoz Molina. The festival will focus on Tradition and Innovation as its main theme.

The Hay Festival was first held in 1988 in the Welsh village of Hay-on-Wye, but has had an edition in Spain since 2006. In 2020, the festival was awarded the Princess of Asturias prize for Communication and Humanities.

