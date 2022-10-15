2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Roses with pool garage - € 380,000

Beach Apartment Roses, Girona 2 beds 1 baths € 380,000

Apartment on the seafront with a 10 m2 terrace with views of the bay of Roses. Located in the Marina Park residence, it consists of a bright living-dining room with terrace and sea view, a fully-equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom with bathtub, a separate toilet and a laundry. It has all the necessary comfort: reversible air conditioning throughout the apartment, washing machine, dishwasher, oven and microwave. Private and closed parking space in the underground garage of the residence. Building with elevator, community pool and garden. Concierge all year round. This residence is… See full property details