THE Estadio Ciudad de Malaga will host this coming Saturday, November 5, the international Spain-Tonga rugby match, with numerous pre-game activities programmed.

Prior to the game, which has a kick-off time at 6:30pm this coming Saturday, the Estadio Ciudad de Malaga will see a whole range of fun activities organised.

The Club de Rugby Malaga, in conjunction with the Spanish Rugby Federation, have organised a Fan Zone from 12.30pm where there will be live music, bouncy castles and games for youngsters to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at https://entradium.com/es/events/rugby-internacional-espana-tonga. between €15-20, while children under 14 can get in for just five euros.

Currently ticket sales are doing well with more than half of the capacity filled.

What’s more the tickets are eco-friendly, for each ticket sold the organisers have committed to either plant a tree or a square metre of scrubland in order to help recover the areas in Malaga that have been devastated by fires in recent years.

The match, which will see the two teams fight to climb in the ranking (15 and 16 in the world, respectively), will also be broadcast nationally via Movistar.

