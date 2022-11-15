3 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni - € 465,000

Villa Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona 3 beds 2 baths € 465,000

Detached villa in Calonge with beautiful views of the green area and vineyards. The property consists of large living room with fireplace and exit to the terrace, 2 suite rooms with shower and 1 double bedroom. Fully equipped kitchen with access to the terrace. Distributed on one floor area 109 m2 The exterior carpentry is made of double glazing with aluminum frames. Large terrace with awning, garden with chlorine pool 8 x 4 m and a relaxation area (under the pool area) with double storage room and porch. The property is fully fenced with an area of 750 m2 Equipment: – Alarm – Internet (WiFi)… See full property details